The Cypherfunks (FUNK) Trading Down 61.6% Over Last Day

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. The Cypherfunks has a total market cap of $512,553.00 and $247.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Cypherfunks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Cypherfunks alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006710 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 47,286,507,499 coins. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cypherfunks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cypherfunks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.