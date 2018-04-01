The Hershey (HSY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.349824821376 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,372. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,829.30, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of The Hershey in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

