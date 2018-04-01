THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $48.67 million and $553,215.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00700360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00161759 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031144 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

