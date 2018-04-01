Thinksmart (TSL) Insider Sells £108,000 in Stock

Thinksmart (LON:TSL) insider Roger McDowell sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £108,000 ($149,212.49).

Shares of LON:TSL opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.13) on Friday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/thinksmart-tsl-insider-sells-108000-in-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Thinksmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinksmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.