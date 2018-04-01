Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE THO) traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 1,040,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,710. The stock has a market cap of $6,362.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/thor-industries-inc-tho-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.