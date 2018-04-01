Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 529 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Harris were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harris by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRS opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22. Harris Co. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,148.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

HRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Harris in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

In other Harris news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

