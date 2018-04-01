TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 351,322 Shares of United Natural Foods (UNFI)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,322 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 1.31% of United Natural Foods worth $32,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 426,223 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital set a $56.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Testa sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $234,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 49,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,426,296.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,505.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,606 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,164.56, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-32-54-million-holdings-in-united-natural-foods-inc-unfi-updated.html.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.