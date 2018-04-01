KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,637 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of KAR Auction Services worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 825,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In related news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $354,730.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KAR opened at $54.20 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,284.97, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

KAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-33-98-million-holdings-in-kar-auction-services-inc-kar-updated.html.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.