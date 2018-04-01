TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579,063 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Quanta Services worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 75,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,235,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.35 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,281.14, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

