TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 464,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHO. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $15.22 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,429.40, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $290.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-sunstone-hotel-investors-sho.html.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.