TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,944 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vail Resorts worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $71,242.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $221.70 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.44 and a twelve month high of $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,958.23, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

