Tierion Market Cap Hits $29.03 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Huobi, Liqui, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, BigONE and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

