Ties.DB Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $56,043.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,864,563 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and DDEX. It is not possible to buy Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

