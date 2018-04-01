TIES Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (TIE)

TIES Network (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TIES Network has a total market cap of $11.07 million and $47,878.00 worth of TIES Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TIES Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Tidex. During the last week, TIES Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00698701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00161295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031231 BTC.

TIES Network Profile

TIES Network’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. TIES Network’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,877,101 tokens. The Reddit community for TIES Network is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TIES Network’s official website is ties.network. TIES Network’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling TIES Network

TIES Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Tidex. It is not possible to buy TIES Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TIES Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TIES Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

