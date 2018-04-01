Time Warner Inc (TWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWX. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company.

Shares of TWX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $73,758.41, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Time Warner has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $103.90.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Time Warner will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Time Warner news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Time Warner by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Time Warner by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Time Warner by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Time Warner by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

