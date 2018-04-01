Titanium BAR (TBAR) Price Reaches $0.23

Titanium BAR (CURRENCY:TBAR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Titanium BAR has traded flat against the dollar. One Titanium BAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. Titanium BAR has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $41,777.00 worth of Titanium BAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00707426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00159795 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029473 BTC.

About Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR launched on March 21st, 2018. Titanium BAR’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Titanium BAR’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. The official website for Titanium BAR is www.tbis.io. The official message board for Titanium BAR is medium.com/tbis.

Buying and Selling Titanium BAR

Titanium BAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Titanium BAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titanium BAR must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titanium BAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

