Tokugawa Price Down 35.4% Over Last 7 Days (TOK)

Tokugawa (CURRENCY:TOK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Tokugawa has a market capitalization of $228,077.00 and $1,681.00 worth of Tokugawa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokugawa has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tokugawa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokugawa alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.01684080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007790 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015847 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022350 BTC.

About Tokugawa

Tokugawa (CRYPTO:TOK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Tokugawa’s total supply is 1,021,644 coins and its circulating supply is 974,244 coins. Tokugawa’s official Twitter account is @TokugawaCoin. Tokugawa’s official website is www.tokugawacoin.com.

Tokugawa Coin Trading

Tokugawa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Tokugawa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokugawa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokugawa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokugawa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokugawa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.