Torcoin (TOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,005.00

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $24,005.00 and $49.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Torcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Torcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.11 or 0.04468810 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001268 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012118 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007209 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012804 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Torcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.