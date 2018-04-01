Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD) and Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Critical Analysis

Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Toronto–Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.32 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.00 Toronto–Dominion Bank $34.52 billion 3.04 $7.95 billion $4.24 13.41

Toronto–Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Australia and New Zealand Banking. Australia and New Zealand Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto–Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Toronto–Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Australia and New Zealand Banking and Toronto–Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Toronto–Dominion Bank 0 2 8 0 2.80

Toronto–Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.72%. Given Toronto–Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto–Dominion Bank is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Toronto–Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto–Dominion Bank pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto–Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Toronto–Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A Toronto–Dominion Bank 22.12% 15.76% 0.88%

Summary

Toronto–Dominion Bank beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses. The U.S. Retail segment consists of its retail and commercial banking operations operating under the brand TD Bank, and wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides a range of capital markets, investment banking, and corporate banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues, providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures, funding and investment needs of its clients. The Corporate segment provides centralized advice and counsel to its businesses.

