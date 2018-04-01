Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE TD) traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$75.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,330,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,577. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$61.50 and a 1-year high of C$76.65. The firm has a market cap of $140,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of C$9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.50 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.36%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

