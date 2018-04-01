News headlines about Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tortoise MLP Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 43.5378465929277 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE NTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,923. Tortoise MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tortoise-mlp-fund-ntg-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-11.html.

Tortoise MLP Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. It invests primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that own and operate a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.