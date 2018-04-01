Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires Shares of 9,868 Facebook Inc (FB)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,967,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,578,347,000 after purchasing an additional 833,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,994,161,000 after purchasing an additional 114,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 16,088,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $159.79 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

