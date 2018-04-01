Towerstream (TWER) and Resonant (RESN) Head-To-Head Survey

Towerstream (OTCMKTS: TWER) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Towerstream alerts:

This table compares Towerstream and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towerstream -53.20% N/A -51.49% Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Towerstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Towerstream has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Towerstream and Resonant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towerstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00

Resonant has a consensus target price of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Resonant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Towerstream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Towerstream and Resonant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towerstream $26.90 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Resonant $650,000.00 125.98 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -2.53

Towerstream has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Summary

Resonant beats Towerstream on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation is a provider of fixed wireless services to businesses in over 10 urban markets across the United States. The Company operates through Fixed Wireless Services (Fixed Wireless) segment. Its fixed wireless service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data and video services. Towerstream installs equipment on the rooftops of the buildings in which the Fixed Wireless segment customers operate and refer to these as Customer Locations. This equipment includes receivers and antennas, and a wireless connection is established between the Customer Location to one or more of its points of presence (PoPs). It provides fixed wireless broadband services to commercial customers and delivers access over a Wireless network transmitting over both regulated and unregulated radio spectrum. It provides services to business customers in various locations, including New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.