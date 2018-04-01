TowneBank (TOWN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2,060.92, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.02. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.73%. equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

