Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tractor Supply (TSCO) Share Price

News coverage about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.2955259562413 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 2,834,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,457. The firm has a market cap of $7,806.73, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 5.82%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $70,691.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

