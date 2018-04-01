TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

RNW stock opened at C$11.85 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$11.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.46 million. TransAlta Renewables had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.08.

In related news, Director Kathryn Ann Bova Mcquade acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,150.00.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

