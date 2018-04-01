TransCanada Co. (TRP) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in TransCanada were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransCanada by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TransCanada by 44.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 239,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TransCanada by 461.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TransCanada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,996,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,675,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TransCanada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley raised TransCanada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on TransCanada in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised TransCanada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransCanada from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NYSE TRP opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36,552.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. TransCanada Co. has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TransCanada had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. sell-side analysts predict that TransCanada Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.5486 dividend. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. TransCanada’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

TransCanada Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

