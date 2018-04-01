TransferCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $842,649.00 (CRYPTO:TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $842,649.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00019255 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00185996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009036 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,401,955 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

