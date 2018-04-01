Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Receives $138.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th.

TRV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.86. 1,378,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,037. The company has a market capitalization of $37,690.49, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,440,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $283,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,003,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,023. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

