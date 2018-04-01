Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,900.00.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Trevor Haynes acquired 6,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,145.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Trevor Haynes bought 30,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Trevor Haynes bought 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,075.00.

Shares of TSE:BDI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,364. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

