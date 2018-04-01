Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 759.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,911,734,000 after buying an additional 2,831,099 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 214,636.6% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,161,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,409,850,000 after buying an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.21, for a total transaction of $4,260,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,231.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total value of $39,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301 over the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,031.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $817.02 and a 52-week high of $1,186.89. The company has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.36 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alphabet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

