Triggers Hits Market Capitalization of $22.23 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Triggers has a market cap of $22.23 million and $2.61 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00010150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Triggers has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Triggers alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00693030 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00161733 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.