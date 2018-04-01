Triggers Market Capitalization Achieves $20.98 Million (CRYPTO:TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Triggers has a market cap of $20.98 million and $2.52 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00010023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, Triggers has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triggers alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00701445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00162334 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00028295 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triggers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.