Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives $90.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, insider Ryan J. Leib sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $239,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $656,061.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,002. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,536,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Trinseo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 394,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,015,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,311,000 after purchasing an additional 116,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo (NYSE TSE) traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $79.25. 362,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,756. Trinseo has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3,382.37, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.47. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Receives $90.17 Average Price Target from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/trinseo-s-a-tse-receives-90-17-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.