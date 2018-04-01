Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.15. 513,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,760. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,249.25, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $775.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

In related news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $102,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 88,150 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,635,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 348,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The Company offers a range of products and services to the aerospace industry through three segments: Triumph Aerostructures Group, whose companies are engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly and integration of metallic and composite aerostructures and structural components for the aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market; Triumph Aerospace Systems Group, whose companies design, engineer and manufacture a range of build-to-print components, assemblies and systems also for the OEM market, and Triumph Aftermarket Services Group, whose companies serve aircraft fleets, such as commercial airlines, the United States military and cargo carriers, through the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components and accessories manufactured by third parties.

