Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0011

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $654,119.00 and $198.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00694841 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006031 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003554 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00089283 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 571,607,796 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoinbase.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

