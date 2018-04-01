TRON Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Billion (CRYPTO:TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One TRON token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Binance and HitBTC. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $220.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00168693 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,192,475 tokens. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, CoolCoin, Tidex, EtherDelta, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Token Store, HitBTC, Qryptos, Gatecoin, BitFlip, YoBit, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

