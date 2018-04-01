TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) Price Hits $0.86

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $230,753.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00012422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Kucoin. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00698701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00161295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031231 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

