PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. 3,829,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,852. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

