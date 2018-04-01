Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price

Media stories about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.530923773512 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TKC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,149. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $8,412.80, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

