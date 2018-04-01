Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 580,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $8,412.80, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

