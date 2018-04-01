Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.72% of H&E Equipment Services worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,657,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,952.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley W. Barber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,619,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,372.48, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 43.81%. analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

