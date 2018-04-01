Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey Inc. REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Farrell purchased 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $125,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $270,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,108.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $6,628.65, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-4-36-million-holdings-in-w-p-carey-inc-reit-wpc-updated.html.

About W.P. Carey Inc. REIT

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.