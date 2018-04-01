Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,092,000 after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,182,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,855,000 after acquiring an additional 246,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,271,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,431,000 after acquiring an additional 139,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,383,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,505.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $89,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $39.71 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,916.05, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/two-sigma-investments-lp-invests-4-57-million-in-ball-co-bll-stock-updated.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.