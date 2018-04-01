Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.49% of Intersect ENT worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $39.30 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,147,852.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard E. Kaufman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,975.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,507 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

