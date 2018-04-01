Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Vetr lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of STM stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19,984.99, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

