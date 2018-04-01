Tyler Technologies (TYL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6298784284341 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $210.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,600. The firm has a market cap of $7,995.60, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total value of $1,527,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,474.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,582 shares of company stock worth $23,816,504 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

