Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.83 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tyme Technologies an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYME. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $68,706.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 180,620 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

