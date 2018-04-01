Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger acquired 2,700 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.83 per share, for a total transaction of $202,041.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 7,800 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $589,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $92.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26,933.92, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.20. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tyson-foods-tsn-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.