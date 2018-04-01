U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media headlines about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6189567803118 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE USB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $83,421.05, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $5,510,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $750,527.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,953,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

